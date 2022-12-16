Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 6.39 million

As on December 15, 2022, Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) started slowly as it slid -2.42% to $146.23. During the day, the stock rose to $149.515 and sunk to $142.39 before settling in for the price of $149.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEAM posted a 52-week range of $113.86-$399.10.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 34.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.15%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $254.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $145.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $160.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $213.48.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 8813 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +83.06, operating margin was -3.34 and Pretax Margin of -20.14.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Atlassian Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 82.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Co-CEO, Co-Founder sold 8,614 shares at the rate of 149.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,283,465 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 94,754. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 14, Company’s Co-CEO, Co-Founder sold 8,614 for 149.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,283,467. This particular insider is now the holder of 94,754 in total.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -21.91 while generating a return on equity of -194.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.15% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atlassian Corporation (TEAM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 9.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 45.06.

In the same vein, TEAM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Atlassian Corporation, TEAM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.51 million was better the volume of 2.24 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.84% While, its Average True Range was 10.12.