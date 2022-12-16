Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) EPS is poised to hit 0.13 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) open the trading on December 15, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 7.05% to $5.16. During the day, the stock rose to $5.18 and sunk to $4.69 before settling in for the price of $4.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AZRE posted a 52-week range of $3.26-$21.53.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Utilities sector firm’s annual sales growth was 42.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -66.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $319.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.69.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 471 employees. It has generated 435,754 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -120,293. The stock had 3.09 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +70.71, operating margin was +48.58 and Pretax Margin of -28.14.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry. Azure Power Global Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.06%, in contrast to 98.50% institutional ownership.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.02) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -27.61 while generating a return on equity of -16.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -66.30%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.49.

In the same vein, AZRE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.76, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE)

[Azure Power Global Limited, AZRE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.