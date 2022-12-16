Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.52 million

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) open the trading on December 14, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 0.05% to $119.22. During the day, the stock rose to $120.35 and sunk to $117.53 before settling in for the price of $119.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BIDU posted a 52-week range of $73.58-$171.87.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 12.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -56.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $345.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $271.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $41.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $98.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $126.23.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 45500 employees. It has generated 3,297,590 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 261,597. The stock had 9.41 Receivables turnover and 0.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.34, operating margin was +8.45 and Pretax Margin of +9.41.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Baidu Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.60%, in contrast to 31.90% institutional ownership.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.46) by $0.76. This company achieved a net margin of +7.93 while generating a return on equity of 5.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Baidu Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -56.80% and is forecasted to reach 65.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.88% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Baidu Inc. (BIDU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $74.33, and its Beta score is 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.49.

In the same vein, BIDU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.60, a figure that is expected to reach 15.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 65.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

[Baidu Inc., BIDU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.28% While, its Average True Range was 5.43.