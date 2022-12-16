Cameco Corporation (CCJ) EPS growth this year is -92.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 14, 2022, Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.14% to $22.14. During the day, the stock rose to $22.42 and sunk to $21.89 before settling in for the price of $22.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCJ posted a 52-week range of $18.03-$32.49.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of -9.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -92.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $432.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $431.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.16.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2095 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -1.29, operating margin was -10.42 and Pretax Margin of -11.67.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Uranium industry. Cameco Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 70.10% institutional ownership.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.02) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -6.95 while generating a return on equity of -2.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -92.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in the upcoming year.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cameco Corporation (CCJ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.85. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $103.94, and its Beta score is 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 94.21.

In the same vein, CCJ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cameco Corporation, CCJ]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.25 million was inferior to the volume of 7.12 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.81.