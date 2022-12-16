Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $93.78: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 15, 2022, Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.48% to $96.98. During the day, the stock rose to $98.4499 and sunk to $96.56 before settling in for the price of $98.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ED posted a 52-week range of $78.10-$102.21.

The company of the Utilities sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 2.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $354.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $354.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $90.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $93.78.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 13871 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.21, operating margin was +20.48 and Pretax Margin of +10.11.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. Consolidated Edison Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 68.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s Chairman, President & CEO bought 80 shares at the rate of 98.60, making the entire transaction reach 7,888 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,878. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 30, Company’s Chairman, President, CEO bought 24 for 98.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,316. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,902 in total.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.59) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +9.84 while generating a return on equity of 6.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.50% and is forecasted to reach 4.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.93% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.85. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.35, and its Beta score is 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.90.

In the same vein, ED’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.77, a figure that is expected to reach 0.85 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)

Going through the that latest performance of [Consolidated Edison Inc., ED]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.59 million was inferior to the volume of 1.86 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.63% While, its Average True Range was 1.80.