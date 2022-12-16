Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) last month performance of -12.57% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) started the day on December 15, 2022, with a price decrease of -3.14% at $27.19. During the day, the stock rose to $27.74 and sunk to $27.15 before settling in for the price of $28.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DRVN posted a 52-week range of $24.62-$35.45.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 329.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $162.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.24.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 9900 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.63, operating margin was +16.49 and Pretax Margin of +2.38.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 2,257,203 shares at the rate of 32.19, making the entire transaction reach 72,659,365 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,056,415. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 15, Company’s Director sold 7,000,000 for 32.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 225,330,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 32,758,952 in total.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.27) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +0.64 while generating a return on equity of 0.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 329.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.33 in the upcoming year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.42.

In the same vein, DRVN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.54 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.53 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.31% While, its Average True Range was 1.01.