Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $5.17: Right on the Precipice

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) started the day on December 15, 2022, with a price decrease of -9.57% at $3.12. During the day, the stock rose to $3.378 and sunk to $3.11 before settling in for the price of $3.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KODK posted a 52-week range of $3.43-$7.50.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -6.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 102.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $79.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $251.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.17.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.26, operating margin was -4.00 and Pretax Margin of +2.43.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. Eastman Kodak Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.70%, in contrast to 31.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 24, this organization’s Director bought 7,500 shares at the rate of 6.48, making the entire transaction reach 48,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,500. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 23, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 6.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 64,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,000 in total.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +2.09 while generating a return on equity of 3.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Eastman Kodak Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 102.80%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eastman Kodak Company (KODK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.21.

In the same vein, KODK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03.

Technical Analysis of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.09 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.15 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.