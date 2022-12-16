Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) recent quarterly performance of -6.36% is not showing the real picture

As on December 15, 2022, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) started slowly as it slid -0.74% to $24.16. During the day, the stock rose to $24.265 and sunk to $23.815 before settling in for the price of $24.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EPD posted a 52-week range of $20.42-$28.65.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 12.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.18 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.47 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $52.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.61.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 6911 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.24, operating margin was +15.71 and Pretax Margin of +11.61.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.63%, in contrast to 27.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 23, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 24.88, making the entire transaction reach 248,824 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 123,941. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 04, Company’s Director bought 6,500 for 25.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 167,543. This particular insider is now the holder of 113,941 in total.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.63) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.07 while generating a return on equity of 18.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.52, and its Beta score is 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.57.

In the same vein, EPD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Enterprise Products Partners L.P., EPD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.57 million was better the volume of 6.29 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.