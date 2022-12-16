First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) average volume reaches $441.74K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) started the day on December 15, 2022, with a price decrease of -3.13% at $34.02. During the day, the stock rose to $35.00 and sunk to $33.97 before settling in for the price of $35.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FFIN posted a 52-week range of $35.07-$53.62.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 10.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $142.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $136.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $41.46.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1400 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +52.43 and Pretax Margin of +52.47.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 61.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 27, this organization’s Director bought 306 shares at the rate of 37.88, making the entire transaction reach 11,591 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 63,639. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 26, Company’s Director bought 1,000 for 37.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 37,732. This particular insider is now the holder of 39,859 in total.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.41) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +43.90 while generating a return on equity of 13.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.91. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.07, and its Beta score is 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.61.

In the same vein, FFIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.61, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.47 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.43 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.93.