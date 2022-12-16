Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) EPS growth this year is 84.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on December 15, 2022, Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) started slowly as it slid -2.56% to $0.59. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6086 and sunk to $0.585 before settling in for the price of $0.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNUS posted a 52-week range of $0.51-$1.26.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 55.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 84.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $317.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $295.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $195.54 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6694, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7476.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 67 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -191.04, operating margin was -698.88 and Pretax Margin of -1605.07.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Genius Brands International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 10.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 05, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 0.73, making the entire transaction reach 3,674 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,000. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 21, Company’s Director bought 5,460 for 0.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,767. This particular insider is now the holder of 49,273 in total.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1604.10 while generating a return on equity of -96.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genius Brands International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 84.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.27.

In the same vein, GNUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.20, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Genius Brands International Inc., GNUS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.41 million was lower the volume of 3.24 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 1.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.0425.