GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) is predicted to post EPS of 0.05 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) open the trading on December 15, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -7.31% to $5.20. During the day, the stock rose to $5.45 and sunk to $5.115 before settling in for the price of $5.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GDRX posted a 52-week range of $3.82-$39.78.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 49.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -36.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 94.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $412.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.54.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Health Information Services industry. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 69.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 03, this organization’s President, Consumer sold 35,829 shares at the rate of 32.40, making the entire transaction reach 1,160,796 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,884,529. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 03, Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,600 for 33.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 85,927. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.04) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 94.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.03% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -36.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.37.

In the same vein, GDRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

[GoodRx Holdings Inc., GDRX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.