Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) volume hits 0.88 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on December 15, 2022, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) started slowly as it slid -6.13% to $11.18. During the day, the stock rose to $11.69 and sunk to $11.07 before settling in for the price of $11.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GDYN posted a 52-week range of $9.09-$42.81.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 107.95%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $68.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $853.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.86.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 3746 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.52, operating margin was +0.02 and Pretax Margin of -1.16.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.20%, in contrast to 71.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 23, this organization’s Director sold 23,000 shares at the rate of 12.50, making the entire transaction reach 287,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,200. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 23, Company’s Director sold 60,000 for 12.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 753,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 648,709 in total.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -3.64 while generating a return on equity of -4.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in the upcoming year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 50.51.

In the same vein, GDYN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc., GDYN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.57 million was lower the volume of 0.69 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.