No matter how cynical the overall market is Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) performance over the last week is recorded -23.37%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) started the day on December 15, 2022, with a price decrease of -9.52% at $0.84. During the day, the stock rose to $0.92 and sunk to $0.82 before settling in for the price of $0.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CGEN posted a 52-week range of $0.51-$4.68.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 53.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $75.82 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9066, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6905.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Compugen Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.00%, in contrast to 26.30% institutional ownership.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Compugen Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in the upcoming year.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Compugen Ltd. (CGEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11.

In the same vein, CGEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.46, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.72 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.99 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.1069.