Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) 14-day ATR is 0.17: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA) flaunted slowness of -0.36% at $11.20. Taking a more long-term approach, NEA posted a 52-week range of $10.22-$15.62.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $299.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $299.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.90.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 28, this organization’s Trustee sold 4,566 shares at the rate of 11.38, making the entire transaction reach 51,951 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.71.

In the same vein, NEA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.91.

Technical Analysis of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund, NEA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.99 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.