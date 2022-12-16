Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.81

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) started the day on December 14, 2022, with a price decrease of -0.93% at $63.68. During the day, the stock rose to $65.17 and sunk to $62.825 before settling in for the price of $64.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OXY posted a 52-week range of $26.05-$77.13.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 20.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 113.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $922.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $908.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $58.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $69.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $63.71.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 11678 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.29, operating margin was +17.99 and Pretax Margin of +14.27.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.18%, in contrast to 79.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 28, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 1,737,316 shares at the rate of 60.71, making the entire transaction reach 105,478,912 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 194,351,650. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 27, Company’s 10% Owner bought 2,705,798 for 58.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 157,709,330. This particular insider is now the holder of 192,614,334 in total.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $3.02) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +10.71 while generating a return on equity of 14.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 113.30% and is forecasted to reach 7.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.93% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.60. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.27, and its Beta score is 1.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.28.

In the same vein, OXY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.08, a figure that is expected to reach 2.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY), its last 5-days Average volume was 12.94 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 26.17 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.78% While, its Average True Range was 2.39.