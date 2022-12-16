Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) volume hits 0.71 million: A New Opening for Investors

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) started the day on December 15, 2022, with a price decrease of -9.11% at $0.55. During the day, the stock rose to $0.63 and sunk to $0.47 before settling in for the price of $0.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPTT posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$2.06.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 62.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7113, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9417.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 54 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -5.74, operating margin was -1211.65 and Pretax Margin of -1176.63.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.15%, in contrast to 9.30% institutional ownership.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1073.00 while generating a return on equity of -25.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.90%.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.70.

In the same vein, OPTT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.41.

Technical Analysis of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.32 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.49 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.0598.