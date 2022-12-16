Search
On Holding AG (ONON) went down -3.98% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) flaunted slowness of -3.98% at $17.12, as the Stock market unbolted on December 15, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $17.42 and sunk to $16.92 before settling in for the price of $17.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ONON posted a 52-week range of $15.44-$40.22.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -555.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $317.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $141.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.32.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1158 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.43, operating margin was -19.47 and Pretax Margin of -22.02.

On Holding AG (ONON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the On Holding AG industry. On Holding AG’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.39%, in contrast to 39.60% institutional ownership.

On Holding AG (ONON) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -23.49 while generating a return on equity of -30.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -555.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in the upcoming year.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for On Holding AG (ONON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.97.

In the same vein, ONON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.45, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of On Holding AG (ONON)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [On Holding AG, ONON]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.48 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.89.

