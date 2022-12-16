Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) last week performance was 85.85%

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) open the trading on December 15, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 9.44% to $1.97. During the day, the stock rose to $2.1008 and sunk to $1.68 before settling in for the price of $1.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMMX posted a 52-week range of $0.68-$8.68.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.98 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1719, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.8437.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Immix Biopharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.60%, in contrast to 2.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 14, this organization’s CEO and Chairman bought 5,200 shares at the rate of 1.00, making the entire transaction reach 5,225 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 907,700. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 14, Company’s CFO bought 5,200 for 0.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,888. This particular insider is now the holder of 81,316 in total.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -367.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 26.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25.

In the same vein, IMMX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.48.

Technical Analysis of Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX)

[Immix Biopharma Inc., IMMX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.3037.