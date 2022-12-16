Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) last week performance was -17.50%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 14, 2022, Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) had a quiet start as it plunged -7.23% to $2.31. During the day, the stock rose to $2.52 and sunk to $2.27 before settling in for the price of $2.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RBOT posted a 52-week range of $2.34-$12.10.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -170.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $121.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $304.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.95.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.10%, in contrast to 39.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 05, this organization’s CFO and Treasurer sold 4,285 shares at the rate of 3.03, making the entire transaction reach 12,975 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 314,782. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 28, Company’s President and CEO sold 19,654 for 3.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 67,580. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,234,467 in total.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by $0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -170.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.74 in the upcoming year.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29.

In the same vein, RBOT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.32, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Vicarious Surgical Inc., RBOT]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.59 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.34 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.