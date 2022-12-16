Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) 14-day ATR is 2.48: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) started the day on December 15, 2022, with a price decrease of -1.12% at $54.66. During the day, the stock rose to $55.145 and sunk to $53.72 before settling in for the price of $55.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCL posted a 52-week range of $31.09-$90.55.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -29.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -40.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $255.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $219.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $53.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $53.98.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 85000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -159.51, operating margin was -248.82 and Pretax Margin of -343.34.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Travel Services Industry. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 73.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13, this organization’s Director sold 13,600 shares at the rate of 58.19, making the entire transaction reach 791,421 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,064,632. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 12, Company’s Director sold 78,927 for 57.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,498,973. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,078,232 in total.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$2.2) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -343.34 while generating a return on equity of -75.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.80% and is forecasted to reach 3.30 in the upcoming year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.96.

In the same vein, RCL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -11.82, a figure that is expected to reach -1.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.54 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.64 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.55% While, its Average True Range was 2.41.