Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) recent quarterly performance of -2.46% is not showing the real picture

Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) started the day on December 15, 2022, with a price decrease of -9.13% at $21.80. During the day, the stock rose to $23.845 and sunk to $21.72 before settling in for the price of $23.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SCVL posted a 52-week range of $19.42-$41.71.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 53.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 865.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $602.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.72.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2600 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.60, operating margin was +15.85 and Pretax Margin of +15.57.

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. Shoe Carnival Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 67.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 30, this organization’s Director sold 1,154 shares at the rate of 26.06, making the entire transaction reach 30,073 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,244. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 30, Company’s Director sold 1,665 for 24.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 40,027. This particular insider is now the holder of 26,398 in total.

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +11.64 while generating a return on equity of 40.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 865.20% and is forecasted to reach 4.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 53.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.61, and its Beta score is 1.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.47.

In the same vein, SCVL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.89, a figure that is expected to reach 0.80 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.4 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.34 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.01% While, its Average True Range was 1.21.