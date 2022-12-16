SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) EPS growth this year is 107.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) started the day on December 15, 2022, with a price decrease of -3.25% at $20.56. During the day, the stock rose to $21.04 and sunk to $20.525 before settling in for the price of $21.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SKM posted a 52-week range of $18.32-$29.17.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of -0.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 107.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $392.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.80.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 34847 workers. It has generated 3,137,026,597 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 225,277,018. The stock had 5.60 Receivables turnover and 0.42 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.64, operating margin was +8.26 and Pretax Margin of +7.59.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. SK Telecom Co.Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.60%, in contrast to 6.30% institutional ownership.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +7.18 while generating a return on equity of 6.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 107.50%.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.42, and its Beta score is 0.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.62.

In the same vein, SKM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.66.

Technical Analysis of SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.35 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.43 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.