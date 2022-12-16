Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is predicted to post EPS of -0.12 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) remained unchanged at $0.84, as the Stock market unbolted on December 14, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $0.8719 and sunk to $0.825 before settling in for the price of $0.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SKLZ posted a 52-week range of $0.82-$8.80.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $413.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $281.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $371.95 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9865, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6286.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Skillz Inc. industry. Skillz Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.70%, in contrast to 44.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 28, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 10,620 shares at the rate of 1.06, making the entire transaction reach 11,310 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,290. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14, Company’s Director bought 100,000 for 2.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 227,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 291,423 in total.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Skillz Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in the upcoming year.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Skillz Inc. (SKLZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.11.

In the same vein, SKLZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.95, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Skillz Inc., SKLZ]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 10.73 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.0750.