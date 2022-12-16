TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.30

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 15, 2022, TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.13% to $119.12. During the day, the stock rose to $122.275 and sunk to $118.655 before settling in for the price of $124.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEL posted a 52-week range of $104.76-$165.81.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $320.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $316.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $37.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $119.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $123.69.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 92000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.51, operating margin was +17.60 and Pretax Margin of +16.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. TE Connectivity Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 95.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 12, this organization’s Chief Exec. Officer & Director sold 31,396 shares at the rate of 121.92, making the entire transaction reach 3,827,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 54,969. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 18, Company’s EVP & General Counsel sold 2,674 for 125.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 336,516. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,782 in total.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.75) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +14.91 while generating a return on equity of 22.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.30% and is forecasted to reach 7.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.95, and its Beta score is 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 37.35.

In the same vein, TEL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.47, a figure that is expected to reach 1.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)

Going through the that latest performance of [TE Connectivity Ltd., TEL]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.75 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.63 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.07% While, its Average True Range was 3.25.