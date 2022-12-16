VEON Ltd. (VEON) PE Ratio stood at $4.01: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) flaunted slowness of -19.04% at $0.42, as the Stock market unbolted on December 15, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $0.5199 and sunk to $0.421 before settling in for the price of $0.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VEON posted a 52-week range of $0.24-$1.78.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -2.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 221.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.75 billion, simultaneously with a float of $762.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $907.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4262, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4703.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 44585 employees. It has generated 147,780 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 11,480. The stock had 8.99 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.07, operating margin was +18.95 and Pretax Margin of +11.66.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the VEON Ltd. industry. VEON Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.60%, in contrast to 18.40% institutional ownership.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.11) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +7.77 while generating a return on equity of 157.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

VEON Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 221.90%.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VEON Ltd. (VEON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.01, and its Beta score is 1.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.61.

In the same vein, VEON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.10.

Technical Analysis of VEON Ltd. (VEON)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [VEON Ltd., VEON]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 10.14 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.0504.