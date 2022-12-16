Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Moves 19.06% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) open the trading on December 15, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 19.06% to $0.62. During the day, the stock rose to $0.705 and sunk to $0.5115 before settling in for the price of $0.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BBIG posted a 52-week range of $0.51-$3.73.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -9.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $210.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $187.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $138.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8014, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6275.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 45 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -12.87, operating margin was -780.97 and Pretax Margin of -7311.65.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Leisure industry. Vinco Ventures Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 21.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 19, this organization’s Director sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 1.20, making the entire transaction reach 60,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 204,756. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 18, Company’s Director sold 75,000 for 1.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 107,752. This particular insider is now the holder of 254,756 in total.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -7231.48 while generating a return on equity of -1,099.12.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.37.

In the same vein, BBIG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -15.03.

Technical Analysis of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

[Vinco Ventures Inc., BBIG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.0798.