Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.43

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 15, 2022, Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.76% to $20.95. During the day, the stock rose to $22.28 and sunk to $20.75 before settling in for the price of $22.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZUMZ posted a 52-week range of $20.29-$49.98.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 7.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $422.98 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.12.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2500 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.04, operating margin was +13.75 and Pretax Margin of +13.56.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. Zumiez Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 90.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 29, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer & Sec. sold 8,888 shares at the rate of 41.78, making the entire transaction reach 371,360 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,339. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 22, Company’s Chief Legal Officer & Sec. sold 500 for 42.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 21,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,339 in total.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 7/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.47) by -$0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +10.08 while generating a return on equity of 23.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 36.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.50, and its Beta score is 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.41.

In the same vein, ZUMZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)

Going through the that latest performance of [Zumiez Inc., ZUMZ]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.38 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.36 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.76% While, its Average True Range was 1.22.