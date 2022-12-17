Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) volume hits 1.43 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on December 15, 2022, Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) started slowly as it slid -3.85% to $9.00. During the day, the stock rose to $9.18 and sunk to $8.995 before settling in for the price of $9.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HAYW posted a 52-week range of $7.97-$26.42.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 215.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $212.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $209.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.79.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2800 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.57, operating margin was +23.76 and Pretax Margin of +18.56.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 15, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 2,826,936 shares at the rate of 9.86, making the entire transaction reach 27,873,589 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 22,901,636. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 15, Company’s 10% Owner sold 5,173,064 for 9.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 51,006,411. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,436,489 in total.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.35) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +13.06 while generating a return on equity of 16.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 215.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in the upcoming year.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.47.

In the same vein, HAYW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Hayward Holdings Inc., HAYW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.43 million was lower the volume of 1.49 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.