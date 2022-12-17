Search
Sana Meer
MSCI Inc. (MSCI) volume hits 0.86 million: A New Opening for Investors

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) started the day on December 15, 2022, with a price decrease of -4.37% at $476.68. During the day, the stock rose to $493.04 and sunk to $474.975 before settling in for the price of $498.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MSCI posted a 52-week range of $376.41-$623.16.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 12.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $80.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $77.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $38.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $466.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $456.41.

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges Industry. MSCI Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 92.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s General Counsel sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 511.71, making the entire transaction reach 511,710 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,343. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 22, Company’s Director sold 868 for 503.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 437,073. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,144 in total.

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $2.71) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

MSCI Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.40% and is forecasted to reach 12.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.54% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MSCI Inc. (MSCI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 16.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $45.99, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 55.35.

In the same vein, MSCI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.36, a figure that is expected to reach 2.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MSCI Inc. (MSCI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.5 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.52 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.72% While, its Average True Range was 16.74.

