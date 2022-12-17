Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) EPS is poised to hit 0.12 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) flaunted slowness of -3.37% at $13.20, as the Stock market unbolted on December 15, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $13.625 and sunk to $13.12 before settling in for the price of $13.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NWL posted a 52-week range of $12.24-$26.45.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 2.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 75.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 173.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $413.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $411.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.56.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 32000 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.49, operating margin was +10.10 and Pretax Margin of +6.54.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Newell Brands Inc. industry. Newell Brands Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 94.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 02, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 13.36, making the entire transaction reach 133,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,868. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 14, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 17.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 171,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 240,000 in total.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.47) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +5.40 while generating a return on equity of 14.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 173.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.74% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 75.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Newell Brands Inc. (NWL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.84, and its Beta score is 0.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.54.

In the same vein, NWL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Newell Brands Inc., NWL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.6 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.