$1.98M in average volume shows that Nucor Corporation (NUE) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on December 16, 2022, with Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) stock priced at $130.47, down -0.37% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $134.54 and dropped to $129.465 before settling in for the closing price of $134.10. NUE’s price has ranged from $88.50 to $187.90 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 17.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 879.50%. With a float of $255.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $259.10 million.

The firm has a total of 28800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Steel Industry. The insider ownership of Nucor Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 26, was worth 411,870. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $137.29, taking the stock ownership to the 49,549 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 2,450 for $134.40, making the entire transaction worth $329,279. This insider now owns 52,282 shares in total.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $6.5 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 879.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.37% during the next five years compared to 56.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nucor Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 32.10, a number that is poised to hit 4.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nucor Corporation, NUE], we can find that recorded value of 2.97 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.41.

During the past 100 days, Nucor Corporation’s (NUE) raw stochastic average was set at 58.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $137.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $132.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $135.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $137.61. The third major resistance level sits at $140.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $130.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $127.46. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $125.46.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 34.40 billion, the company has a total of 256,544K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 36,484 M while annual income is 6,827 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,501 M while its latest quarter income was 1,695 M.