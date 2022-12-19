$2.38M in average volume shows that Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) is heading in the right direction

On December 16, 2022, Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) opened at $3.09, higher 9.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.50 and dropped to $3.09 before settling in for the closing price of $3.11. Price fluctuations for RENT have ranged from $1.10 to $10.74 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -23.50% at the time writing. With a float of $58.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 958 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.38, operating margin of -60.01, and the pretax margin is -104.33.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rent the Runway Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 75.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 02, was worth 18,303. In this transaction Chief Supply Chain Officer of this company sold 10,098 shares at a rate of $1.81, taking the stock ownership to the 537,995 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 02, when Company’s GC & Secretary sold 893 for $1.81, making the entire transaction worth $1,619. This insider now owns 203,001 shares in total.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted -$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.65) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -104.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT)

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) saw its 5-day average volume 7.22 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Rent the Runway Inc.’s (RENT) raw stochastic average was set at 50.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 252.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 162.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.58 in the near term. At $3.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.93. The third support level lies at $2.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) Key Stats

There are currently 65,023K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 202.19 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 203,300 K according to its annual income of -211,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 77,400 K and its income totaled -36,100 K.