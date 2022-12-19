$381.27K in average volume shows that Digi International Inc. (DGII) is heading in the right direction

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) kicked off on December 16, 2022, at the price of $38.80, down -4.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.00 and dropped to $36.78 before settling in for the closing price of $39.16. Over the past 52 weeks, DGII has traded in a range of $18.54-$43.68.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 16.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 73.50%. With a float of $34.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.42 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 790 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.07, operating margin of +9.45, and the pretax margin is +4.80.

Digi International Inc. (DGII) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Digi International Inc. is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 94.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 4,610. In this transaction VP, SUPPLY CHAIN of this company sold 113 shares at a rate of $40.80, taking the stock ownership to the 332,587 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s VP, SUPPLY CHAIN sold 155 for $39.55, making the entire transaction worth $6,130. This insider now owns 332,700 shares in total.

Digi International Inc. (DGII) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.37) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +4.99 while generating a return on equity of 3.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.00% during the next five years compared to 9.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Digi International Inc.’s (DGII) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digi International Inc. (DGII)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.26 million, its volume of 0.48 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.85.

During the past 100 days, Digi International Inc.’s (DGII) raw stochastic average was set at 61.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $38.70 in the near term. At $39.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $40.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.26.

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.40 billion has total of 35,667K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 388,230 K in contrast with the sum of 19,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 105,740 K and last quarter income was 11,220 K.