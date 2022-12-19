$418.17K in average volume shows that SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on December 16, 2022, with SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) stock priced at $1.24, down -4.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.24 and dropped to $1.06 before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. SOUN’s price has ranged from $1.07 to $18.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -2.50%. With a float of $119.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.01 million.

The firm has a total of 392 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of SoundHound AI Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 11.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 826,490. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 661,192 shares at a rate of $1.25, taking the stock ownership to the 415,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 46,213 for $1.59, making the entire transaction worth $73,483. This insider now owns 1,077,501 shares in total.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -1.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SoundHound AI Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SoundHound AI Inc., SOUN], we can find that recorded value of 1.11 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, SoundHound AI Inc.’s (SOUN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 106.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2467. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3333. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9733. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8867.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 239.51 million, the company has a total of 197,915K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 21,197 K while annual income is -980 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,190 K while its latest quarter income was -28,920 K.