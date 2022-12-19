-5.95% percent quarterly performance for Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) is not indicative of the underlying story

December 16, 2022, Insteel Industries Inc. (NYSE: IIIN) trading session started at the price of $25.21, that was -4.33% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.37 and dropped to $24.42 before settling in for the closing price of $25.62. A 52-week range for IIIN has been $22.39 – $44.51.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 16.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 86.80%. With a float of $18.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.56 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 964 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.86, operating margin of +19.50, and the pretax margin is +19.56.

Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Insteel Industries Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Insteel Industries Inc. is 3.50%, while institutional ownership is 79.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 32,730. In this transaction VP and Chief Acct. Officer of this company sold 750 shares at a rate of $43.64, taking the stock ownership to the 37,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s VP and Chief Acct. Officer sold 500 for $43.54, making the entire transaction worth $21,770. This insider now owns 37,796 shares in total.

Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.81) by -$0.57. This company achieved a net margin of +15.12 while generating a return on equity of 36.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.00% during the next five years compared to 40.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Insteel Industries Inc. (NYSE: IIIN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN)

Looking closely at Insteel Industries Inc. (NYSE: IIIN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.29 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, Insteel Industries Inc.’s (IIIN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.50. However, in the short run, Insteel Industries Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.11. Second resistance stands at $25.72. The third major resistance level sits at $26.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.21.

Insteel Industries Inc. (NYSE: IIIN) Key Stats

There are 19,478K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 499.02 million. As of now, sales total 826,830 K while income totals 125,010 K. Its latest quarter income was 207,990 K while its last quarter net income were 24,310 K.