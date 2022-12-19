-59.46% percent quarterly performance for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is not indicative of the underlying story

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) kicked off on Friday down -11.82% from the previous trading day to $0.17. Over the past 52 weeks, ADMP has traded in a range of $0.12-$0.85.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -19.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 48.10%. With a float of $148.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.98 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 15 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -211.14, operating margin of -1451.97, and the pretax margin is -1566.53.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is 1.07%, while institutional ownership is 8.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 18, was worth 4,949. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 8,199 shares at a rate of $0.60, taking the stock ownership to the 201,911 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 18, when Company’s SVP and Chief Business Officer sold 11,859 for $0.60, making the entire transaction worth $7,117. This insider now owns 233,906 shares in total.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -1566.56 while generating a return on equity of -235.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s (ADMP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20

Technical Analysis of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.22 million, its volume of 0.67 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s (ADMP) raw stochastic average was set at 10.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1656, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3612. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1699 in the near term. At $0.1897, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1997. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1401, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1301. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1103.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 25.50 million has total of 149,983K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,210 K in contrast with the sum of -45,830 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,510 K and last quarter income was -4,400 K.