6.14% volatility in Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) last month: This is a red flag warning

On December 16, 2022, Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) opened at $78.61, higher 0.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.795 and dropped to $78.60 before settling in for the closing price of $78.61. Price fluctuations for COUP have ranged from $40.29 to $166.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 40.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -95.50% at the time writing. With a float of $75.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.04 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3076 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.62, operating margin of -33.59, and the pretax margin is -51.25.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 17,161. In this transaction EVP Global Sales of this company sold 290 shares at a rate of $59.18, taking the stock ownership to the 10,429 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,835 for $62.85, making the entire transaction worth $241,037. This insider now owns 4,039 shares in total.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -52.26 while generating a return on equity of -39.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.33% during the next five years compared to -22.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) saw its 5-day average volume 15.96 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.84.

During the past 100 days, Coupa Software Incorporated’s (COUP) raw stochastic average was set at 94.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $78.81 in the near term. At $78.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $79.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $78.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $78.42.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Key Stats

There are currently 76,151K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.99 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 725,290 K according to its annual income of -379,040 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 211,100 K and its income totaled -75,270 K.