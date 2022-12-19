$7.10M in average volume shows that ConocoPhillips (COP) is heading in the right direction

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) kicked off on December 16, 2022, at the price of $110.45, down -1.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $111.22 and dropped to $109.01 before settling in for the closing price of $112.55. Over the past 52 weeks, COP has traded in a range of $64.25-$138.49.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 13.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 342.80%. With a float of $1.22 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.27 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.98, operating margin of +26.87, and the pretax margin is +27.60.

ConocoPhillips (COP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of ConocoPhillips is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 08, was worth 1,477,183. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 10,950 shares at a rate of $134.90, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s SVP & General Counsel sold 2,374 for $135.63, making the entire transaction worth $321,986. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ConocoPhillips (COP) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.8) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +17.54 while generating a return on equity of 21.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 342.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.40% during the next five years compared to 32.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ConocoPhillips’s (COP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.93, a number that is poised to hit 3.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Looking closely at ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), its last 5-days average volume was 8.33 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 7.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.07.

During the past 100 days, ConocoPhillips’s (COP) raw stochastic average was set at 44.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $123.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $106.99. However, in the short run, ConocoPhillips’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $111.44. Second resistance stands at $112.43. The third major resistance level sits at $113.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $109.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $108.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $107.02.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 140.25 billion has total of 1,246,071K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 48,349 M in contrast with the sum of 8,079 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 21,614 M and last quarter income was 4,527 M.