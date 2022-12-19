$83.99K in average volume shows that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) is heading in the right direction

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) on December 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.24, soaring 28.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.72 and dropped to $1.24 before settling in for the closing price of $1.26. Within the past 52 weeks, YQ’s price has moved between $0.61 and $3.78.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 67.20%. With a float of $41.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.91 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1459 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.80, operating margin of -62.66, and the pretax margin is -66.01.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Education & Training Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is 7.92%, while institutional ownership is 10.20%.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.66) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -66.01 while generating a return on equity of -101.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) Trading Performance Indicators

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.89

Technical Analysis of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) saw its 5-day average volume 0.25 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s (YQ) raw stochastic average was set at 70.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 152.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 103.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9788, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7445. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8133 in the near term. At $2.0067, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0467. The third support level lies at $0.8533 if the price breaches the second support level.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 56.60 million based on 50,803K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 342,800 K and income totals -226,270 K. The company made 17,510 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,310 K in sales during its previous quarter.