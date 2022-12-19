A look at Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s (IE) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

December 16, 2022, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) trading session started at the price of $12.37, that was 20.60% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.53 and dropped to $12.00 before settling in for the closing price of $12.43. A 52-week range for IE has been $7.01 – $12.65.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -135.10%. With a float of $65.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.89 million.

The firm has a total of 89 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -873.24, operating margin of -1305.87, and the pretax margin is -1462.32.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ivanhoe Electric Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. is 21.40%, while institutional ownership is 35.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 4,164,255. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 422,767 shares at a rate of $9.85, taking the stock ownership to the 9,385,324 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 416,666 for $8.00, making the entire transaction worth $3,333,328. This insider now owns 9,755,495 shares in total.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -1275.15 while generating a return on equity of -185.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -135.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 132.36.

Technical Analysis of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ivanhoe Electric Inc., IE], we can find that recorded value of 0.46 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s (IE) raw stochastic average was set at 93.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.70. The third major resistance level sits at $19.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.29.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) Key Stats

There are 92,905K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.15 billion. As of now, sales total 4,650 K while income totals -59,320 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,180 K while its last quarter net income were -40,390 K.