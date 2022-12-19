Search
Shaun Noe
Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) is -7.93% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE: AYI) kicked off on December 16, 2022, at the price of $169.10, down -4.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $169.75 and dropped to $161.73 before settling in for the closing price of $174.35. Over the past 52 weeks, AYI has traded in a range of $142.71-$220.97.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 2.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 32.40%. With a float of $31.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.63 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 13200 workers is very important to gauge.

Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 100,360. In this transaction Director of this company bought 575 shares at a rate of $174.54, taking the stock ownership to the 1,479 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 06, when Company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 5,438 for $154.20, making the entire transaction worth $838,534. This insider now owns 17,138 shares in total.

Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 8/30/2022, the organization reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.59) by $0.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.78% during the next five years compared to 8.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE: AYI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Acuity Brands Inc.’s (AYI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.13, a number that is poised to hit 2.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI)

The latest stats from [Acuity Brands Inc., AYI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.39 million was superior to 0.28 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.47.

During the past 100 days, Acuity Brands Inc.’s (AYI) raw stochastic average was set at 29.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $180.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $174.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $170.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $173.90. The third major resistance level sits at $178.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $162.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $157.86. The third support level lies at $153.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE: AYI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.61 billion has total of 32,158K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,006 M in contrast with the sum of 384,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,110 M and last quarter income was 115,400 K.

