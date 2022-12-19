Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) posted a -25.84% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) kicked off on December 16, 2022, at the price of $0.06, down -20.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.07 and dropped to $0.06 before settling in for the closing price of $0.08. Over the past 52 weeks, CEI has traded in a range of $0.08-$1.98.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -40.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 39.10%. With a float of $662.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $719.15 million.

The firm has a total of 9 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.37, operating margin of -1354.20, and the pretax margin is -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 7.86%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -42289.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 94.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Camber Energy Inc., CEI], we can find that recorded value of 67.51 million was better than the volume posted last year of 39.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1300, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4495. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.0690. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.0759. The third major resistance level sits at $0.0819. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0561, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0501. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0432.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 56.40 million has total of 509,431K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 140 K in contrast with the sum of -68,160 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 160 K and last quarter income was -23,280 K.