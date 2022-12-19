Can Brookfield Asset Management Ltd’s (BAM) drop of -15.28% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (NYSE: BAM) on December 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $28.27, plunging -4.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.47 and dropped to $26.76 before settling in for the closing price of $28.48. Within the past 52 weeks, BAM’s price has moved between $28.48 and $36.50.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 32.20%. With a float of $398.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $402.73 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +92.81, operating margin of +60.12, and the pretax margin is +102.72.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 23,794,100. In this transaction of this company sold 970,000 shares at a rate of $24.53, taking the stock ownership to the 12,311,712 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s sold 970,000 for $24.53, making the entire transaction worth $23,794,100. This insider now owns 12,311,712 shares in total.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.75) by -$0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +59.96 while generating a return on equity of 19.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.47% during the next five years compared to 14.26% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (NYSE: BAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.57 million. That was better than the volume of 1.63 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.40.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (NYSE: BAM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.47 billion based on 1,619,760K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 75,731 M and income totals 3,966 M. The company made 23,418 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 423,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.