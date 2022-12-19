Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -23.08%

December 16, 2022, Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) trading session started at the price of $0.6602, that was -13.41% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7255 and dropped to $0.60 before settling in for the closing price of $0.69. A 52-week range for CIFR has been $0.61 – $5.62.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

With a float of $40.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.51 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 10 workers is very important to gauge.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cipher Mining Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cipher Mining Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 28,679. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 35,000 shares at a rate of $0.82, taking the stock ownership to the 3,120,614 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $1.43, making the entire transaction worth $35,718. This insider now owns 270,266 shares in total.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -27.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)

The latest stats from [Cipher Mining Inc., CIFR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.82 million was superior to 0.45 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Cipher Mining Inc.’s (CIFR) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 125.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8961, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8945. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6837. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7673. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8092. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5582, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5163. The third support level lies at $0.4327 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Key Stats

There are 247,519K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 171.50 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -72,160 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were 59,290 K.