Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) volume exceeds 116.52 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) kicked off on December 16, 2022, at the price of $3.85, up 6872.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.84 and dropped to $2.86 before settling in for the closing price of $0.33. Over the past 52 weeks, COSM has traded in a range of $0.07-$4.45.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 52.80%. While this was happening, with a float of $1.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 95 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.01, operating margin of -8.06, and the pretax margin is -13.95.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Cosmos Holdings Inc. is 26.00%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28, was worth 497,984. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 801,261 shares at a rate of $0.62, taking the stock ownership to the 20,135,429 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 20, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 12,500,000 for $0.12, making the entire transaction worth $1,500,000. This insider now owns 19,334,168 shares in total.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -14.16 while generating a return on equity of -7,289.22.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (COSM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.85

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)

Looking closely at Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM), its last 5-days average volume was 25.36 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.79.

During the past 100 days, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (COSM) raw stochastic average was set at 96.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 538.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 314.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.13. However, in the short run, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.28. Second resistance stands at $37.55. The third major resistance level sits at $51.26.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 27.61 million has total of 3,352K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 56,240 K in contrast with the sum of -7,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,020 K and last quarter income was -1,970 K.