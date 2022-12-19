Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) plunged -5.50 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) kicked off on December 16, 2022, at the price of $3.05, down -5.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.135 and dropped to $2.805 before settling in for the closing price of $3.09. Over the past 52 weeks, HLTH has traded in a range of $2.42-$16.20.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 278.90%. With a float of $126.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.29 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1585 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.26, operating margin of +30.77, and the pretax margin is +19.28.

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Cue Health Inc. is 12.80%, while institutional ownership is 55.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 88,334. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 29,269 shares at a rate of $3.02, taking the stock ownership to the 3,939,647 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 07, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 24,147 for $2.98, making the entire transaction worth $71,958. This insider now owns 3,939,647 shares in total.

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.67 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.46) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +5.36 while generating a return on equity of 8.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 278.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cue Health Inc.’s (HLTH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.87, a number that is poised to hit -0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cue Health Inc. (HLTH)

The latest stats from [Cue Health Inc., HLTH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.47 million was inferior to 0.65 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Cue Health Inc.’s (HLTH) raw stochastic average was set at 18.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.28. The third major resistance level sits at $3.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.62. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.44.

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 461.71 million has total of 149,432K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 618,110 K in contrast with the sum of 86,420 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 69,590 K and last quarter income was -66,300 K.