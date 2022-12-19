DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 332,740 K

A new trading day began on December 16, 2022, with DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) stock priced at $24.31, down -4.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.97 and dropped to $23.35 before settling in for the closing price of $24.63. DV’s price has ranged from $17.22 to $33.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.90%. With a float of $163.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 316 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.55, operating margin of +15.95, and the pretax margin is +7.76.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 41,056. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,607 shares at a rate of $25.55, taking the stock ownership to the 51,335 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s Global Chief Comm. Officer sold 300 for $26.00, making the entire transaction worth $7,800. This insider now owns 118,997 shares in total.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.81 while generating a return on equity of 4.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 79.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) saw its 5-day average volume 0.83 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s (DV) raw stochastic average was set at 14.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.56 in the near term. At $25.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.32.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.06 billion, the company has a total of 164,875K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 332,740 K while annual income is 29,310 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 112,250 K while its latest quarter income was 10,330 K.