Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) plunged -14.75 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On December 16, 2022, Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) opened at $0.222, lower -14.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.26 and dropped to $0.2012 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. Price fluctuations for EDBL have ranged from $0.24 to $3.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -49.20% at the time writing. With a float of $4.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.71 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 44 employees.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Edible Garden AG Incorporated is 31.90%, while institutional ownership is 2.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 880. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $0.88, taking the stock ownership to the 1,592,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s President and CEO bought 875 for $0.94, making the entire transaction worth $822. This insider now owns 1,387,940 shares in total.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL)

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) saw its 5-day average volume 2.14 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s (EDBL) raw stochastic average was set at 1.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 260.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 144.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2569 in the near term. At $0.2878, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3157. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1981, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1702. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1393.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) Key Stats

There are currently 9,860K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,507 K according to its annual income of -5,538 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,750 K and its income totaled -2,070 K.