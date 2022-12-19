EFC (Ellington Financial Inc.) dropped -4.40 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) kicked off on December 16, 2022, at the price of $13.34, down -4.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.34 and dropped to $12.79 before settling in for the closing price of $13.40. Over the past 52 weeks, EFC has traded in a range of $10.81-$18.13.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 17.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 551.60%. With a float of $56.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 170 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.47, operating margin of +62.24, and the pretax margin is +39.48.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Mortgage Finance Industry. The insider ownership of Ellington Financial Inc. is 6.10%, while institutional ownership is 57.30%.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.43) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +61.56 while generating a return on equity of 12.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 551.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.28% during the next five years compared to 48.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ellington Financial Inc.’s (EFC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC)

Looking closely at Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.32 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Ellington Financial Inc.’s (EFC) raw stochastic average was set at 35.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.94. However, in the short run, Ellington Financial Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.17. Second resistance stands at $13.53. The third major resistance level sits at $13.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.07.

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 809.85 million has total of 60,439K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 175,510 K in contrast with the sum of 135,250 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 78,590 K and last quarter income was -29,470 K.