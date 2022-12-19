EJH (E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited) dropped -14.91 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

December 16, 2022, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) trading session started at the price of $0.4699, that was -14.91% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.47 and dropped to $0.3732 before settling in for the closing price of $0.47. A 52-week range for EJH has been $0.42 – $37.20.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 12.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -166.00%. With a float of $4.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 526 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.36, operating margin of -1.34, and the pretax margin is -5.23.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stocks. The insider ownership of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is 19.56%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -8.52 while generating a return on equity of -8.43.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -166.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.78

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

Looking closely at E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH), its last 5-days average volume was 1.28 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) raw stochastic average was set at 0.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9109, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.1546. However, in the short run, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4584. Second resistance stands at $0.5126. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5552. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3616, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3190. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2648.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Key Stats

There are 2,125K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.90 million. As of now, sales total 63,750 K while income totals -5,430 K.